Whittier Trust Co. Sells 445 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.