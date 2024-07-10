Whittier Trust Co. Sells 496 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 21.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Up 0.4 %

DaVita stock opened at $137.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

