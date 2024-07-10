Whittier Trust Co. Sells 530 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Paychex by 298.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 29,843 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 10.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $117.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.46.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

