Whittier Trust Co. Sells 613 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Shares of WDS stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

