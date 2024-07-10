Whittier Trust Co. Sells 6,643 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

T stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

