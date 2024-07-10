Whittier Trust Co. Sells 68 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Allstate by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 590,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,779,000 after acquiring an additional 60,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allstate by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,396,000 after acquiring an additional 536,137 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Allstate by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $158.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.25.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

