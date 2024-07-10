Whittier Trust Co. Sells 682 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $4,253,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,661,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KMB opened at $139.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

