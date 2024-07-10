Whittier Trust Co. Sells 77,366 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,366 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 904,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,356,000 after purchasing an additional 59,692 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,492,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,645 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 94,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.71. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $62.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.