Whittier Trust Co. Sells 790 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,561,000 after buying an additional 49,545 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,339,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,623,000 after buying an additional 2,106,589 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,315,000 after buying an additional 114,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after buying an additional 951,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450,871.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

J opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.44 and a 200 day moving average of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

