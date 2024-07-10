Whittier Trust Co. Sells 900 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 89.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,077,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,422,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,420,000 after acquiring an additional 110,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:FTAI opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $111.02.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

