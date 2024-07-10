Whittier Trust Co. Takes $985,000 Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VKTX. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $78,586,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 822,156 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,341,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 525,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 3,146.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 349,725 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VKTX. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
