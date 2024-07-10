Whittier Trust Co. Takes Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $5,128,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 288,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,973,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.
Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.2 %
Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 323.52, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.
About Casella Waste Systems
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
