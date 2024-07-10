Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHY. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 103,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $936,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

