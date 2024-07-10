Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $62.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.11.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

