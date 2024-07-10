Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

