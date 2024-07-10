William Blair Comments on Hillman Solutions Corp’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLMN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 271.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 696,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 509,219 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 719,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 37,834 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 156,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

