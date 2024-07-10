WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $51.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,583,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,809,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,906,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

