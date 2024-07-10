Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.39% of Winnebago Industries worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 471,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 46,325 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of WGO opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.66. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Winnebago Industries

About Winnebago Industries

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.