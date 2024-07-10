Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $117.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WTFC. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.77.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $98.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.14. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

