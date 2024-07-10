Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

NYSE WWW opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $990.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $44,461.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at $368,348.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.