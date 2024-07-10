Workiva (NYSE:WK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WK. Citigroup upped their target price on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Workiva Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE WK opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. Workiva has a 12 month low of $69.46 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average is $84.49.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Workiva by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Workiva by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

