Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Trading Up 1.9%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Worley Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

About Worley

(Get Free Report)

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.