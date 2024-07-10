WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $8.09 Average PT from Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in WW International by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 252,267 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in WW International during the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WW International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WW opened at $1.15 on Friday. WW International has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $91.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.66.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $206.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WW International will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

