XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $74.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. XOMA has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.93.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 705.23%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Research analysts expect that XOMA will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XOMA stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in XOMA were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

