XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.26% of XPEL worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of XPEL by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,760,000 after purchasing an additional 64,577 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,647,000 after buying an additional 45,304 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 903,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after buying an additional 233,542 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after buying an additional 83,311 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after buying an additional 45,947 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John F. North purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $96,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,213.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPEL Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $934.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.72. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

XPEL Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Featured Articles

