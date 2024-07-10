XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $331.00

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 331 ($4.24) and last traded at GBX 328 ($4.20), with a volume of 1050722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325.65 ($4.17).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 270 ($3.46) to GBX 315 ($4.03) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.52) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 280 ($3.59) to GBX 298 ($3.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on XPS
XPS Pensions Group Stock Up 2.2 %
XPS Pensions Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,857.14%.
Insider Transactions at XPS Pensions Group
In other news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 509,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.03), for a total transaction of £1,604,547 ($2,055,267.07). Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.
About XPS Pensions Group
XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.
