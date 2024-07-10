Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,418 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $187,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $133,945,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4,769.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 927,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,056,000 after purchasing an additional 908,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $133.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.21. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

