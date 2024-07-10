Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Trading Down 3%

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 25,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 29,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Zentek Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $99.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

