Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Zeta Global to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.77.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. Zeta Global has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $18.58.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431,077 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,208 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,578 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,962 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,560,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

