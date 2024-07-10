Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Zoetis by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.70. 51,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,564. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.62 and a 200-day moving average of $177.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. HSBC dropped their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

