11,024 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Carvana by 109.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 44,392 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Carvana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.27.

CVNA stock opened at $134.34 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $136.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,150,427.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,150,427.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,917,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,942,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,098,946 shares of company stock worth $236,826,806. Corporate insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

