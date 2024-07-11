11,060 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The firm had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCID has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

