11,060 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Group Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LCID has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.