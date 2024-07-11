171,734 Shares in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,734 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.54% of Immersion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immersion by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 99,853 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Immersion by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,833.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of IMMR opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. Immersion had a net margin of 62.74% and a return on equity of 24.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMMR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

