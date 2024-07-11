2,200 Shares in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Bought by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Price Performance

ENR opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 100.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

