35,636 Shares in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

FCG stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

