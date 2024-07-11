3i Group (LON:III) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,698.18

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,698.18 ($34.56) and traded as high as GBX 2,989 ($38.29). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 2,980 ($38.17), with a volume of 792,601 shares trading hands.

III has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 3i Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,246 ($41.58) to GBX 3,192 ($40.89) in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($36.06) to GBX 3,050 ($39.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 647.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,978.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,698.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 34.50 ($0.44) dividend. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,217.39%.

In other 3i Group news, insider James Hatchley sold 23,027 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,903 ($37.18), for a total value of £668,473.81 ($856,249.28). In other 3i Group news, insider Alexandra Schaapveld purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,821 ($36.13) per share, with a total value of £200,291 ($256,553.09). Also, insider James Hatchley sold 23,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,903 ($37.18), for a total value of £668,473.81 ($856,249.28). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,875 shares of company stock worth $22,368,830. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

