52,185 Shares in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,776 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 551,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,597,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth about $2,376,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In related news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $94,216.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $29.98.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

