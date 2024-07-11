540 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Acquired by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $169.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.17. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CBOE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.