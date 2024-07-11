68,646 Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Harmonic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Harmonic by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at $696,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

