80,389 Shares in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BZ. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Kanzhun by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Price Performance

NASDAQ BZ opened at $18.76 on Thursday. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BZ shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kanzhun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Further Reading

