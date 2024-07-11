8,434 Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 129.7% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in RLI during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in RLI during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $138.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $149.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.87 and a 200 day moving average of $142.21.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point raised their target price on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

