Aaron’s’ (AAN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $10.10 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAN

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of AAN opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $313.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 54,820.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.