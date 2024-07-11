Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Purchases 60,722 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 60,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,903,027.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,426,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,391,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 475,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,696,500.00.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. Appian Co. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $52.99.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative return on equity of 204.82% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $85,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

