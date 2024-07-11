Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.98

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $3.19. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 21,847 shares changing hands.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.30. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

