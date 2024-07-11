ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $414.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 51.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 20,809.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 28.5% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

