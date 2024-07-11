AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

AEON Biopharma Stock Performance

AEON stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. AEON Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that AEON Biopharma will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEON Biopharma

About AEON Biopharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AEON Biopharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AEON Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEON Free Report ) by 261.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.01% of AEON Biopharma worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

