AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
AEON Biopharma Stock Performance
AEON stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. AEON Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.
AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that AEON Biopharma will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEON Biopharma
About AEON Biopharma
AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.
