Affiliated Managers Group’s (AMG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AMG traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.47. The stock had a trading volume of 24,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,893. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.07. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,223,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after buying an additional 414,389 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after buying an additional 124,871 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,447,000 after buying an additional 110,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,521,000 after acquiring an additional 92,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

