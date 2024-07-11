Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.78. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 54,706 shares changing hands.
Africa Oil Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a market cap of $798.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.
Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.
Africa Oil Company Profile
Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Africa Oil
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.