Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.78. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 54,706 shares changing hands.

Africa Oil Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $798.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

