AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.94.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,015,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,355,000 after acquiring an additional 332,709 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after acquiring an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,215,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,019,000 after buying an additional 957,139 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

