Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $268.00 at UBS Group

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $257.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

APD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.21.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $255.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

